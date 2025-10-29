Meghan Markle planning to enter THIS industry after lifestyle guru era

Prince Harry's thoughts on Meghan Markle's new solo branding revealed

Meghan Markle is in the power woman mode and emerging as a solo brand, per experts.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made her Paris Fashion Week debut earlier this month. The Duchess attended Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show and mingled with fashion elite.

Advertisement

"Meghan was excited [for her] Paris Fashion Week debut," an insider told Us Weekly. "She was looking forward to the moment. It’s a big statement about where she’s headed."

The Suits star has been making a slow return to the limelight. She’s made her onscreen return with her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, on Netfkix. Her appearance at the fashion week suggests she’s now planning to step into the industry of high fashion. Meanwhile, she’s also reportedly set to garce the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Meghan has been stepping out and mingling to create the right relationships. She spoke at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14 and attended a dinner party thrown by British entrepreneur Emma Grede (cofounder of Skims and Good American) in L.A. the next day.

"Meghan didn’t want to just stay [put] in Montecito, and now has more time to do other things," said another tipster. "She wants to get out there, reach out to people and work on her relationships."

All of this hints at Meghan trying to establish a solo brand, per PR experts.

"This is the first time we’re seeing Meghan as an individual brand again," said PR expert Jane Owen.

PR expert Mark Borkowski agreed, saying, "It’s a shift toward individuality. Meghan is no longer half of a royal duo. She’s re-emerging as a solo brand: global, aspirational and strategically aloof. The royal chapter was about proximity to power. This one’s about reclaiming it."

As for her husband Prince Harry’s thoughts on the new trajectory, "He always thinks she’s making the right moves."

According to the first mole, the Duke of Sussex thinks its great Meghan has found "something she can sink her teeth into. It’s what she successfully did before him, and he believes in the saying, 'Happy wife, happy life.' He’s happy not to be involved in that world."