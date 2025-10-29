Kate Middleton branded second mastermind behind Prince Andrew' eviction

Kate Middleton gets named for playing a part in Prince Andrew’s eviction

Columnist Liz Jones has just shed some light into Kate Middleton’s rumored contribution to the Andrew ‘problem’.

Second only to Prince William she’s been dubbed an “instrumental player in the lodge-off.”

“She isn’t a blood relative of her husband’s creepy uncle. Her life’s work is to protect children. And apparently, she ‘shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge’.” Ms Jones said in her piece for the Daily Mail.

“She doesn’t see this as just a scandal that threatens the Monarchy and therefore her offspring’s secure future, but as one that has already ruined the lives of scores of young women.”

Plus, the writer also believes that, “The way in which Andrew signed off his emails to Jeffrey Epstein – with ‘A, HRH, the Duke of York, KG’ – would alone make Kate shudder.”

After all, as Ms Jones lauds, “she wears her titles lightly, can shrug them off like a too-heavy coat when kneeling to comfort children, or those suffering from cancer.”

For those still unversed, Prince Andrew has relinquished the right to use his titles and honours publically. It came in a statement via Buckingham Palace.

It reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”