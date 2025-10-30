Prince Harry reveals if he will ever become an American citizen & culture shocks

Prince Harry answers rapid fire questions about nationality and plans

Prince Harry has just been asked a burning question regarding his nationality and whether he will ever consider choosing a nationality that belongs to his wife Meghan Markle.

The question was asked as part of a rapid fire round of questions presented by YouTuber Hasan Minaj, during the Duke’s candid 50+ minute chat.

Advertisement

The first of the questions was pertaining to his US citizenship and it saw the Duke ponder before saying, “Am I going to become a US citizen? There are no plans to be at this point.”

The response came quick and ended up inciting a “nicely done” by the host himself.

After that came a flurry of other questions, like things that confused the Duke when he first came to America, as well as other culture shocks.

To this Prince Harry said, “no, it's become more confusing. It's become way more confusing.”

Check out the other Questions Below:



