Kensington Palace unveils joyful update as Kate's Christmas magic spreads to Ireland

Kensington Palace unviels joyful update as Kate's Christmas magic spreads to Ireland

Kate Middleton expressed her joy as her Christmas magic touched Northern Ireland.

The people came together in perfect harmony, filling the historic St Patrick's Cathedral with warmth, love and the spirit of unity.

The 'Together at Christmas' Community Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation, appears to be a beacon of joy and hope as it brightened the heart of Northern Ireland, Armagh.

Kensington Palace released photos of the heartwarming event on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

William and Kate's office also issued a message with an update on the future queen's initiative, stating: "Lovely to see the ‘Together at Christmas’ spirit brought to life in Armagh, Northern Ireland."

The statement continued: "Held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, this beautiful community gathering brought together voices from across Northern Ireland to celebrate togetherness, music and festive connection.

"Supported by The Royal Foundation, the ‘Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Services shine a light on charitable organisations and individuals who act with love in their communities."

It concluded: "Thank you to all who made it happen and to everyone who helped bring the spirits of togetherness to Armagh."

The locals were in good spirits as they fully enjoyed a truly unforgettable night, which was one of 15 Community Carol Services happening around the UK.

Princess Catherine stole the limelight as she kicked off the fifth annual ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey. The event was graced over 1,600 people from across the UK to celebrate love in all its forms.