Meghan Markle's sweet family video hides a secret motive?

Meghan Markle’s video with Archie, Lilibet raises eyebrows

As Meghan Markle recently shared a clear glimpse of Archie and Lilibet on her social media, it is said to be a "deliberate move" by her.

On October 26, Meghan uploaded a video on her Instagram account showing insight into her sweet family moments in a pumpkin farm with Archie and Lilibet playing around the fields.

However, as per a report by Radaronline.com, an insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex sharing rare footage of her kids online was no accident, but it was a "clear” strategic step.

As "Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online," the source noted.

"Showing Archie and Lili more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it," the tattler shared.

In the video, which quickly drew millions of views, Meghan's mother and her longtime friend Markus Anderson can also be seen.

Until now, Meghan and Harry have kept Archie and Lilibet out of the public eye, and the doting mom has mostly blurred out their faces or rarely shown them without revealing their faces.

Also, Archie and Lilibet made brief cameos in Meghan and Harry's 2022 Netflix documentary.

Another source belonging to the Los Angeles entertainment industry said, "The Sussexes have built a global brand around family, wellness, and authenticity. Meghan understands that social media is the future of that brand – and if she's relaunching herself online, her children will inevitably be part of the story. She is clearly eyeing them as future influencers with the power to earn millions of dollars from brand posts."