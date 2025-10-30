Justin Bieber reveals tense moment with Hailey during son's birth

Justin Bieber admits emotions ran high during Hailey’s delivery

Justin Bieber dished on "butting heads" with doula while wife Hailey Bieber was giving bith to son Jack.

In a recent chat during his Twitch stream on Monday, the Baby hitmaker reflected on the "emotional" moment of his son's birth, whom he welcomed in August 2024.

The 31-year-old singer said to a close pal during his live stream, "I remember dealing with, like - there was tension with... cause we had a doula and then we had a nurse as well, and the nurse and the doula were really kind of butting heads. Then I was butting heads with the doula."

He went on to say, "And it was just like this… and I was hella emotional because it's like, this is like one of the most important times of your life."

"And I remember just like, I think I was being really strong with the doula,' Bieber recalled, sharing that Hailey began to "feel anxious" over the heated situation.

"So, she was like, "You need to apologize to the doula. Like, just make it an - just clear the air,"' Bieber shared.

"I was just like, "I'm sorry, I'm really sorry, my emotions are heightened, I don't want you to take away from my moment either as the dad, like I got this too."'

He further noted, "There are times when I need to console Hailey, and I felt like she was pushing me to the side.'

"It's like instinctual to be a dad and to like be there and like... you're supposed to be there to help facilitate," he added.