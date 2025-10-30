Sylvester Stallone raves about this 'wild' star

Sylvester Stallone gushes about Wesley Snipes in 'Demolition Man'

Sylvester Stallone is over the moon about the acting chops of Wesley Snipes in Demolition Man.



"Wesley was wild. He's a wild man, very energetic, good fighter. When we were doing kicks, there were some of these, like a plate here, so he could really lay into me, and I could feel it, and it was good," the actor says.

He continues, "But Wesley, he really dug down there and gave a very memorable character. [He did] things with his hair and his voice, and he was good," adding, "He was at the top of his game then.'"

Wesley Snipes plays Simon Phoenix

His comments come during an interview with GQ, where he says the Demolition Man was one of the best movies in his career.

"I think it was a great movie. It's one of the few films that really [holds] up, and it is almost close to happening," he adds.

“[It's] the gentle-ization of society, everything's so meek. I thought it was just very, very contemporary. I thought it was really well done,” the star notes.

It is worth noting that the Demolition Man was released in 1993.