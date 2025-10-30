Sydney Sweeney 'forever grateful' for starring in this show

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season three

Sydney Sweeney is bracing for an emotional rollercoaster as she is set to wrap up filming on season three of Euphoria.



She explains, “It’s gonna be a really bittersweet moment," adding, "I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be."

This is due to the time she spent working on the show, which has become one of HBO's hits. "It’s been my entire twenties. They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them," the star tells Variety.

Looking back at the show's beginning, Sydney says, “I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.”

Her remarks came during Variety’s 2025 Power of Women ceremony in L.A., where she was honoured as one of the cover stars.

There are a few details about season three, as it is announced to come out in spring 2026.