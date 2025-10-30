King Charles fears growing revolt after public heckling incident over Andrew scandal

King Charles left shaken after protester confronts him over Prince Andrew scandal

King Charles is shaken after being heckled by a protester over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein during a public visit to a cathedral.

According to reporter Rob Shuter, the monarch was left angry and unsettled after a man shouted questions about how much he knew about Andrew’s connection to Epstein.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” the protester said. "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?"

Now, an insider told Radar Online that Charles has spent his whole life preparing to lead, not to face public outbursts like a politician.

They said King Charles is "terrified this is just the beginning" after the "heckling pierced the royal bubble."

"Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King — not to be heckled in the streets like a politician. Charles can handle criticism. But this isn’t criticism anymore — it’s revolt," they added.

"For decades, people shouted ‘God Save the King.’ Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one’s stopping them."

This comes as Charles negotiates with Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge with royal insiders claiming he has demanded two homes in exchange.

As per reports, Andrew wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former residence, the Frogmore Cottage, for him.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton soon to be former home, the Adelaide Cottage, for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who lives with him in 30-room mansion despite divorce.