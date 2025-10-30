King Charles's rift with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reaches breaking point

Palace tensions escalate as Charles pushes Andrew, Fergie to leave Royal Lodge

Tensions within the royal family have reached a breaking point as King Charles’s dispute with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over their Windsor home grows bitter.

As per report by GB News, Buckingham Palace is said to be holding daily meetings to persuade the former Duke and Duchess of York to vacate Royal Lodge.

Despite their divorce, the “disgraced” Prince shares the 30-room mansion with his ex-wife Fergie and now both have been asked to leave the property.

Speaking on the matter, a source told The Sun that the feud has become the “ugliest it has ever been,” with arguments over who was offered what and when.

"The palace has been trying to get andrew and sarah to leave royal lodge for almost three years now,” the royal insider said.

They added, “But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well.”

As per reports, after initial resistance, Andrew has accepted the fact that relocation has to happen but has asked for two homes, the Frogmore Cottage and the Adelaide Cottage, for him and his ex-wife respectively, in exchange for Royal Lodge.