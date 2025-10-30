Prince William breaks silence on his relationship with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip: 'It was harder'

Prince William lifts the curtain on his bond with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William recently got candid and opened up about his relationship with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

While conversing with Eugene Levy in his Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales delved deeply into his bond with the late Queen of the United Kingdom and her husband.

Advertisement

William told the 78-year-old Canadian actor and comedian that his relationship with his grandparents deepened as they got older.

Levy asked the Prince, next in line to the British throne, if he had a strong connection with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, to which he replied, "Yes, I had a good relationship.”

"My grandparents were of a different generation. I think when we were younger, it was harder to have that very close relationship because it was quite formal, but as they got older and I got older, it got warmer and warmer."

"I definitely think my relationship was best with my grandparents when they were more in their, sort of 80s — when they’d sort of, relaxed a little bit,” William shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for 73 years. The Duke of Edingburgh passed away on April 9, 2021 and the Queen also embraced death the very, next year on September 8, 2022.