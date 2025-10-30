'The Boys' creator shares major update on final season

'Coming soon': Eric Kripke on 'The Boys' final season release

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, is teasing fans about the show's final season on social media.



In his Instagram post, he first raves about the show's overwhelming fans' response. "First, thank you for watching & loving @genv (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy t****k*** **c* are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!)

In the latter part of the post, he writes about how much progress has been made in the last season.

"Second, we're hard at work finishing @theboystv Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today," the filmmaker notes.

He continues, "Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON. #GenV #TheBoys."

Though no specific release date has been announced, the final season of The Boys is expected in 2026.