 
Geo News

'The Boys' creator shares major update on final season

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of 'The Boys', writes a post on social media about the final season release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 30, 2025

Coming soon: Eric Kripke on The Boys final season release
'Coming soon': Eric Kripke on 'The Boys' final season release

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, is teasing fans about the show's final season on social media.

In his Instagram post, he first raves about the show's overwhelming fans' response. "First, thank you for watching & loving @genv (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy t****k*** **c* are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) 

Advertisement

In the latter part of the post, he writes about how much progress has been made in the last season.

The Boys creator shares major update on final season

"Second, we're hard at work finishing @theboystv Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today," the filmmaker notes.

He continues, "Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON. #GenV #TheBoys."

Though no specific release date has been announced, the final season of The Boys is expected in 2026.

Advertisement
Robin Williams ignored ‘Dead Poets Society' script
Robin Williams ignored ‘Dead Poets Society' script
Sia achieves major edge in custody battle
Sia achieves major edge in custody battle
'Hard to be hot': 'Euphoria' star defends Sydney Sweeney
'Hard to be hot': 'Euphoria' star defends Sydney Sweeney
Sylvester Stallone raves about this 'wild' star
Sylvester Stallone raves about this 'wild' star
Kim Kardashian makes huge claim on moon landing
Kim Kardashian makes huge claim on moon landing
David Bowie's last years to be shared in new documentary
David Bowie's last years to be shared in new documentary
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' child star Floyd Myers Jr. dead at 42
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' child star Floyd Myers Jr. dead at 42
Billie Eilish almost ‘cut' her popular song ‘Birds Of A Feather'
Billie Eilish almost ‘cut' her popular song ‘Birds Of A Feather'