Inside Prince Andrew, King Charles' financial settlement over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew, King Charles have a financial settlement for Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew and King Charles have seemingly been exposed over their financial settlement over Royal Lodge that the former Duke recently agreed to vacate.

For those unversed still, this comes after the royal relinquished his right to use his titles and honors publically, right after his late accuser’s memoir Nobody’s Girl dropped.

Advertisement

The conversation initially opened in a chat with Fox News Digital when British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard spoke out.

She started by saying, “The public is furious that Prince Andrew is still living in luxury.”

And “they want answers about his finances,” plus she admitted that “people feel the king’s intervention is too little, too late.”

For those unversed, the only declared source of income Prince Andrew has is his pension from the Royal Navy after a service that lasted from 1979 to 2001.

However, back in 2014 he had bought a Swiss lodge for £18 million ($23.99 million), which past reports by The Guardian say came from a different source because annual payouts of £20,000, or about $26,640, for an £18 million property means its “hardly enough”.

This alleged financial settlement in question has been highlighted by commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He said, “the king used to give him an allowance of a reported £1 million a year ($1.33 million) and pay for his security, but this ended last year.”

“Sarah Ferguson sold her house in Belgravia for a reported £3.85 million ($5.13 million) in August. She is not in debt. He may also have money from sources abroad we are unaware of.”

This is precisely why the commentator feels, “He appears to have accepted the need to move from Royal Lodge, and that will involve a financial settlement.”