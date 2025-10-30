Lexi Mintree received THIS advice from Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series

Reese Witherspoon shares some words of wisdom with Lexi Mintree for her role in 'Elle'

Lexi Minetree has finally opened up about the advice Reese Witherspoon gave her after she was cast in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

The 24-year-old budding actress attended the Amazon Upfront red carpet in New York City in the spring, where she conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

Minetree, who will play the role of Elle Woods in the forthcoming series, revealed that Witherspoon gave her some simple reminders for the character she played in the 2001 original film.

She said of the Academy award-winning actress, "She told me to make sure to drink water, make sure to rest, to breathe and to take in every moment here because it's such a special opportunity.”

The Crowdsource Murder star went on to share that when she first realized she had landed the role Witherspoon depicted in the 2001 film, she “had every thought known to mankind all simultaneously. I'm still pinching myself that this is my life, and I just feel really grateful, honestly."

According to Minetree, the Big Little Lies star even sees herself in her, which is a glaring sign that she is “going to age amazingly.”

"Reese is just such a good role model for people. I feel honored to be compared,” she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Elle, which was announced in 2024, will be released sometime in 2026.