Hailey Bieber says she 'deeply' cherishes beauty world

Hailey Bieber admits she is 'grateful to be part of the beauty world'

Hailey Bieber extends her support to “every founder” in the beauty industry.

The 28-year-old American model, socialite, and chief creative officer of skincare brand Rhode was honored with the Beauty Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards 2025 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday, October 29.

Advertisement

After receiving her award, Hailey delivered a powerful speech, stating that she celebrates every owner and innovator in the beauty industry.

In her speech, Hailey said, “I'm incredibly humbled to be recognized as a beauty innovator, an honor that has only been given to one other person: The iconic Pat McGrath.”

“Making the decision to believe wholeheartedly in your ideas and dreams and launch a brand takes an immense amount of guts,” she noted.

Justin Bieber’s wife applauds “anyone and everyone who takes that leap of faith. I'm so grateful to be part of the beauty world, a world that has embraced me, and a world that I deeply cherish.”

“I celebrate every and each founder who is on the journey alongside me, and I look forward to continuing to show the world that there is no limit to our impact, influence and innovation. Thank you,” she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that e.l.f. Beauty has acquired Rhode for $1 billion; however, Hailey still serves as the founder with her “new role as chief creative officer and head of innovation, overseeing creative, product innovation and marketing,” per PEOPLE.