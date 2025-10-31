Kathy Griffin says she reached out to Jimmy Kimmel after his suspension

Kathy Griffin stood by Jimmy Kimmel after his suspension

Kathy Griffin says she immediately contacted Jimmy Kimmel “on day one” of his recent suspension from Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The comedian, 64, recalled her own 2017 public fallout when she faced backlash for a photo showing her holding a fake severed head of Donald Trump and how Kimmel supported her at the time.

“It’s been triggering for me because Jimmy was the only one who still had me on his show when everyone else said I was too dangerous,” Griffin told People of the late night show host, whose ABC show was briefly pulled from the air in September after comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The show has since returned.

Griffin will launch her new comedy tour, New Face, New Tour—a nod to her recent facelift—on November 8 in Las Vegas, with dates running through May 2026.

“I change my act every night and always start with local jokes,” she said. “Once, I read out the local sex offender list during a show and had to run out of the theater. I called Cher after, and she just said, ‘Get home, bitch. Get back to Malibu.’”