Kevin Costner challenges judge in intense sexual harassment lawsuit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
October 31, 2025

Kevin Costner is challenging a judge.

The 70-year-old Yellowstone star has been sued by stuntwoman named Devyn LaBella over an alleged unscripted rape scene filmed for his Western film, Horizon.

Earlier this month, the presiding judge denied a motion from Costner's legal team to toss the entirety of Labella's allegations, which were ten in total, however two of them were tossed.

As per TMZ, Costner has appealed the decision and is now asking that the rest of the eight claims be thrown out as well.

LaBella first claimed in a lawsuit this May that she was “the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene” directed by Costner while serving as a double for actress Ella Hunt for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 in May 2023.

Among the claims recently tossed out was one involving sexual harassment, and the other in regard to the Bane Act, an anti-hate crime statute.

Kevin Costner's lawyer Marty Singer told Daily Mail at the time: “We were pleased to learn that the Court granted our anti-SLAPP motion in part, dismissing two of the plaintiff's claims (including one of her claims for sexual harassment).”

“While we were disappointed with the Court's decision to allow her remaining causes of action to proceed, the evidence is clear that they have no legal or factual merit, and we plan to appeal the Court's decision promptly,” she concluded.

