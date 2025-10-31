King Charles's decision dubbed ‘hammer blow' as Andrew's titles are removed

Andrew stripped of titles in move called ‘hammer blow’ by King Charles

King Charles has taken the unprecedented step of formally removing Prince Andrew’s royal titles, delivering what a royal commentator called a “hammer blow” to his brother.

The monarch’s decision affects all of Andrew’s titles, including Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, as well as his honours like the Order of the Garter and the Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

Advertisement

This comes as controversy around Andrew's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein continues to grow.

Speaking on Britain's News Channel, royal expert Cameron Walker said, "Of course, this is incredibly significant. The King has initiated a formal process to remove the title of Prince, presumably via letters patent."

Unlike Andrew, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will keep their titles under the rules set out by King George V in 1917.

"His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, retain their titles in line with King George V’s 1917 Letters Patent," added Walker.

He continued, "Prince Andrew had previously relinquished the use of his titles and honours temporarily, but that was not a formal removal, which is what the King is now implementing.

"This is a very strong move from King Charles, delivering a hammer blow to his brother.

"It is unprecedented in living memory for a Prince title to be formally removed from a member of the Royal Family.

"The long-term resolution will involve the King formally removing the Prince title via letters patent.

"Prince Andrew will no longer be styled as Prince Andrew and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, following controversies surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations, which he denies."