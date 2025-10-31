King Charles wipes Prince Andrew off royal records

Andrew erased from official royal records after losing titles

Prince Andrew has officially been wiped off the royal map!

The Duke of York, once a senior member of the royal family, has now been stripped of all his titles and honors, including the title of Prince.

King Charles has made a historic move by announcing that Andrew will no longer be addressed as "Prince" or "His Royal Highness." Instead, the younger brother of the monarch will simply be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on October 30 on behalf of King Charles.

Notably, by the morning of October 31, Andrew's name had already been removed from the Roll of the Peerage, the official list of all living peers in the United Kingdom.

The decision by King Charles follows renewed scrutiny of Andrew's friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the resurfacing allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who passed away earlier this year.

On the other hand, King Charles has also asked Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for over two decades with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. However, the parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will relocate to privately funded accommodation.