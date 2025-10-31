Prince William cherishes his grandfather Prince Philip's 'great sense of humor'

Prince William reflects on his late grandfather Prince Philip's humorous side

Prince William recently got candid and reflected on the treasured memories of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales appeared in a recent episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller, where he reminisced about the late Duke of Edinburgh’s “famously sharp (and occasionally unintentional) sense of humor.”

William told Levy that their family gatherings used to be filled with laughter when Philip was alive, as he “was incredibly amusing.”

Philip, “sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident,” used to crack jokes that would make everyone erupt in laughter.

"But we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humor, as did my grandmother as well, actually,” William revealed.

"My grandfather definitely was the one who would create quite a few laughs. And it was, you know, it was happy times. There was always a warmness, there was always a laughter, there was always a family feel. And my grandparents loved having the family around them, so we were always encouraged to turn up and be around,” he explained.

Levy went on to inquire if he ever made his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, laugh, to which the Prince of Wales replied, "Oh, yes. You had to be careful about your timing. And who it was about. So, you had to sort of pick and choose your moments to make them laugh."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021 and the following year Queen Elizabeth II embraced death at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.