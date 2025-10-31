Prince William, Kate Middleton fully support King Charles decision

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton fully supported King Charles decision to strip Andrew of his Prince title and evict him from Royal Lodge.

King Charles has decided to strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and oust him from his long-term residence on the Windsor estate.

Advertisement

The palace said on Thursday, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor”, adding Charles had begun the formal process to remove all his brother's titles.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has also been told to move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle's sprawling grounds, and he will move "to alternative private accommodation" as soon as possible.

Amid this development, the royal insiders told the Daily Mail, the move was entirely down to the King and his advisors, without pressure from the government or other family members, such as Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton fully support the King's decision to strip Andrew of his Prince title and evict him from Royal Lodge

Meanwhile, the Reuters has also made similar claims, while citing the royal insiders.

It says the source said the decision was taken by Charles but that the monarch had the support of the wider family, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William.

The decision to force Andrew to move away from Windsor was also significant after newspapers reported he had not paid rent on his 30-room mansion for two decades, after initially paying for renovations.