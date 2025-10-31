Andrew decides to vacate Royal Lodge after eviction notice?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Andrew has decided to vacate the royal lodge following eviction notice, it has been reported.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Prince Andrew is to lose his prince title and will be leaving his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

The statement reads, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

It further said, “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Amid this development, according to a report by the Page Six, Prince Andrew did not object to the eviction notice and will vacate the royal lodge as soon as possible.

The insiders told the publication, Andrew will relocate to a property on the private Sandringham estate, while his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — who has lived with him at Royal Lodge since 2008 — will make her own arrangements.

It further said while King Charles “initiated the process,” Prince Andrew “has not objected.”