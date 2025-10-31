Meghan Markle's brand ‘As Ever' criticised for ‘overpriced' royal-themed products

Chef linked to King Charles says Meghan Markle is cashing in on royal status

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her royal connections to promote her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever by celebrity chef linked to King Charles.

Jameson Stocks, who has worked with King Charles and serves as an ambassador for The King’s Trust charity, gave his brutal verdict on Meghan’s new line of festive products.

Stocks said that Markle is using the royal family as a marketing tool to sell her expensive products, which include honey, candles and fruit spreads.

"Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone coming in and making money off the back of the family name," Stocks said, per Radar Online.

"Admiration comes with class and the way you hold up as a person," he said, adding that the Duchess of Sussex’s brand is a “cynical money-making scheme.”

He continued, "Let's be honest, she'll turn anything into a luxury wellness product if she can make a huge mark on it. From overpriced tea to honey — next, she'll be selling Californian air in a jar.”

The new line of products include $62 honey, $63 candles and a $42 fruit spread set, which is aimed at a “target market” living in "Napa Valley or California,” claimed Stocks.

"But if it comes down to buying baby food, paying for heating, and being able to afford to actually go to work, the vast majority would pass on a £30 'everyday' bottle of wine, I am sure — even if it is Meghan Markle branded," he added.