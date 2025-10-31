Prince Harry, Meghan warned days as Duke, Duchess 'numbered' after Andrew's fall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning after Andrew ordeal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a grim warning after Prince Andrew’s fall from grace.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had stripped his brother of all titles and honors, including the title of “prince.” The decision came as new investigations are launched into the crimes of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and Andrew’s link with him.

Now, the former Duke of York will be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has also been forced to give up the lease of the Royal Lodge and move out.

A royal commentator has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the axe could fall on their titles next.

The Daily Mail's Maureen Callahan wrote in her column: "The sun begins to set over Montecito — permanently. Harry and Meghan are next."

She suggested that Andrew was only a "pawn removed by William to clear the way for his real target: Harry."

She continued, "If William can have convinced the infamously conflict-averse Charles to renounce his own brother — well, Harry's days as prince and Duke of Sussex are surely numbered."

Predicting Meghan’s fate, she wrote, "Like Fergie, she would just be collateral damage. An afterthought. Flotsam in search of a shore – perhaps QVC's Pennsylvania headquarters and where she might shill As Ever overstock on deep discount. Sayonara, Sussexes!"