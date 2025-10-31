Sarah Ferguson moves on after Prince Andrew loses everything

Sarah Ferguson set for 'independent life' without Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson reportedly packed her bags as Prince Andrew, now addressed as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, loses everything.

Andrew's royal world came crashing down after King Charles' historic decision to strip him of all royal titles, including of Prince, and leave Royal Lodge.

Now, Fergie is said to be moving out of the Windsor home, which she shared with Andrew for over 15 years.

Insiders told People Magazine that Fergie will be moving into a "separate home."

"She is going to be moving out and into a separate home," the source stated. Adding, "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself. She will continue to forge an independent life."

Moreover, another source also confirmed that the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is "going to move forward independently."

While it has been reported that Andrew will move to a property on Sandringham estate, a palace source revealed that Fergie is unlikely to join him there.

This comes after formal notice from Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles that stated, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," it concluded.