'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry breathes his last

Former 'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry passes away

Scott Sorry, ex Wildhearts' bassist, has breathed his last on Thursday, October 30, which was supposed to be his 47th birthday.

The musician's family announced the sad news by taking it to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to the "incredibly brave" Scott.

The Wildhearts bandmate, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, remained part of the UK rock band for five years.

"We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer, Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30th, 2025," the post began.

"After being diagnosed with Glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him. He outlived every Doctors expectation, turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour — something that meant the world to him," they continued.

"He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces and to personally thank so many of you that had supported him through it all. We’re devastated beyond words, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally free from pain. His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever."

They conluded, "Scott is survived by his wife Hanni and his three children River, Ryder and Rörik. Gerard 'Scott Sorry' Engelter. Onwards and Upwards 1978–2025."