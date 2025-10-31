 
Pakistan Idol: Who will shine this week? Find out first on Geo TV!

October 31, 2025

KARACHI: The country’s biggest musical stage has entered an even more thrilling phase as Pakistan Idol continues its Theatre Round.

Each contestant is determined to win the judges’ hearts with the power and uniqueness of their voice. This week marks the broadcast of the ninth episode, promising excitement, competition, and the vibrant spirit of music.

With legendary figures like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash guiding and critiquing the performers, the contest grows more intense with every performance.

Expectations are soaring — but only those contestants who bring originality, emotion, and freshness to their singing will advance.

The upcoming episode, airing Saturday at 8pm exclusively on Geo TV, will feature not only breathtaking performances but also touching stories and surprising results that are sure to captivate viewers.

Under the leadership of Badar Ikram, the Pakistan Idol production team — including Nadeem J and Tanzeer Afridi — continues its dedicated search for the nation’s most promising musical talent, polishing their skills for the big stage.

Once again, Pakistan Idol promises to transport its audience into a world of passion, melody, and dreams — only on Pakistan’s No 1 entertainment channel, Geo TV.

