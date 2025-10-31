Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'

'Captain America' Chris Evans 'in awe' of his baby girl with Alba Baptista

Captain America star Chris Evans is enjoying is latest role!

The Marvel star is said to be "in awe" of his baby girl with wife Alba Baptists.

As reported by People Magazine, the actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter on October 24, 2025.

Insiders told the outlet that Chris is "proud" of becoming a girl dad.

"Chris is completely in awe of his daughter," the source said.

Adding, "He's been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad."

The outlet also confirmed earlier that the couple have named their daughter as Alma Grace.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 in a private ceremony. During that time, the MCU star also discussed his desire to settle.

In an interview with the outlet, Chris said, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."