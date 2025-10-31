 
Geo News

Chris Evans 'proud' to be 'girl dad'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcomed their first child together

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 31, 2025

Captain America Chris Evans in awe of his baby girl with Alba Baptista
'Captain America' Chris Evans 'in awe' of his baby girl with Alba Baptista

Captain America star Chris Evans is enjoying is latest role!

The Marvel star is said to be "in awe" of his baby girl with wife Alba Baptists.

Advertisement

As reported by People Magazine, the actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter on October 24, 2025.

Insiders told the outlet that Chris is "proud" of becoming a girl dad.

"Chris is completely in awe of his daughter," the source said.

Adding, "He's been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad."

The outlet also confirmed earlier that the couple have named their daughter as Alma Grace.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in September 2023 in a private ceremony. During that time, the MCU star also discussed his desire to settle.

In an interview with the outlet, Chris said, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

Advertisement
Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's imressive dedication acting at young age
Diane Lane recalls Tom Cruise's imressive dedication acting at young age
George Clooney changes priorities amid 'Jay Kelly' gig: Source
George Clooney changes priorities amid 'Jay Kelly' gig: Source
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS
Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates her husband Brian Hallisay's birthday with THIS
Truth behind Ellen DeGeneres' control over Portia de Rossi revealed
Truth behind Ellen DeGeneres' control over Portia de Rossi revealed
Ryan Seacrest mourns death of father Gary Lee Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest mourns death of father Gary Lee Seacrest
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about his 'traumatic' hair loss
Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about his 'traumatic' hair loss
Selena Gomez continued mental health charity work on wedding day!
Selena Gomez continued mental health charity work on wedding day!
'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry breathes his last
'Wildhearts' bassist Scott Sorry breathes his last