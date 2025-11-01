Madonna, Akeem Morris 'secretly engaged'

Madonna gets engaged to younger lover Akeem Morris

Madonna and her lover Akeem Morris have reportedly gotten engaged.

Insiders told Radar Online that despite the age gap between the duo got engaged secretly.

Advertisement

As per the sources Madonna claims that she "doesn't want to waste another minute."

"She's done everything there is to do, but now she's craving something genuine. Akeem gives her that sense of calm and connection – he makes her laugh, pushes her in all the right ways, and treats her better than anyone before," the source said.

Notably, a family friend also told the outlet that the way Madonna and Akeem look at each other it shows that "this is the real thing. She's completely besotted, and her children absolutely love him."

Another insider noted that Akeem has brought "a real sense of calm and positivity into Madonna's life."

"He's mature, respectful, and she says he's shown her more genuine strength and stability than anyone she's been with – even her ex-husbands," they said.

The source also adds, "She's not after a big show – she just wants a meaningful celebration surrounded by the people she loves most."

On the other hand, Madonna and Akeem Morris are also set to get prenup with insider claiming, "Akeem has no issue with it – he's already agreed to all kinds of privacy terms since they started dating, so there's absolutely no conflict about it."

"Akeem's just waiting for her to give the word – he already calls her his 'wifey' like it's a done deal," the insider added.