Andrew resorts to using his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Andrew amps up his efforts towards Prince Harry

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been working behind the scenes to get one-on-one time with Prince Harry its just been claimed.

The revelation comes via a well placed insider that just sat down with Closer magazine.

Advertisement

According to their findings, Andrew’s motivations stem from Prince Harry’s decision to refute allegations of a rift between him and his uncle.

According to the source, “he was grateful that Harry went out of his way to deny rumours of a fight between them and would like to thank him for doing that, whilst brainstorming ways they can cut William down to size together.”

So “if it goes ahead, Andrew will use that as a good excuse to get in touch with Harry but he’s also trying to pull strings via his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who of course is still very close to both Harry and to Meghan.”

However, “in an ideal world he’d like to start chatting with Harry via phone right away, plus meet up face to face when he’s next in the UK.”

While the source admits “it may sound like a long shot, but Andrew’s in desperation mode right now and he’s looking for all the allies he can possibly cling on to.”

However, back in Buckingham Palace it seems other royals aren’t as keen, especially Prince William who was ‘furious’ when the King even agreed to meet with his brother during his four-day charity tour of the UK earlier this year.

According to the insider, “Adopting a zero tolerance approach is something he’d love to do with the Sussexes but to a less urgent extent, as they’re no longer in England or skulking around Windsor whilst living a stone’s throw from his new home.”

“But make no mistake; the Sussexes would be taking a big risk if they were seen to side with Andrew,” they concluded by saying.