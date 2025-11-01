Reason behind Andrew's rift with William, Kate comes to light

Here is one reason Andrew never really got along with William, Kate after a while

Commentators have just revealed the one reason Andrew was never really close to the Waleses.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich is that commentator in question and she shared everything with Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

According to her findings, “the feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton.”

“Prince William was infuriated,” from that moment. Especially he is known for “being fiercely protective,” of his wife.

Hence “he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew,” the expert admitted.

But where Andrew was concerned, it became “all the more daunting,” because it he had essentially become displaced “as his mother’s ‘golden boy’ since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite.”

So as a result, Ms Fordwich explains “his resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate’s prominence and poise.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this claim comes just a few months before commentator Richard Kay revealed in a piece for the Daily Mail that the former Duke and his nephew were at odds because of Kate.

At the time he wrote, “differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him.”