Amber Heard celebrates Halloween with her 3 kids

Amber Heard poses with her 3 kids in rare Halloween family moment

Amber Heard marked Halloween with a rare glimpse into her life as a mother of three.

The actress, 39, shared some photos on Instagram showing her dressed as a witch, while out trick-or-treating with her 5-month-old twins, Ocean and Agnes, and her 4-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

In one photo, Heard carried her twins—one in a pumpkin hat, the other in a spider hat—while Oonagh stood beside her in a matching witch outfit. Another picture showed Heard from behind, holding both the babies.

“Halloweening with my minnies,” she captioned the post.

Heard welcomed her twins earlier this year, completing what she called her “dream family.” At the time, she told PEOPLE, “Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show.”

She also reflected on the milestone in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her twins' birth.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full… When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. Now I am bursting times three!”