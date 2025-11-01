 
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about career & family

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on juggling her career and her family in her latest interview

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence is a proud mom of two kids. However, embracing motherhood, she says, presents a challenge to her career.

She explains this in a chat with The Interview podcast from The New York Times.  "Having kids is sacrificial. It's gratifying and it's amazing and rewarding, but it's not not sacrificial. I'd never had to say no to something before that I really wanted to do." 

Describing it as "vain and selfish", Jennifer says she prefers not to work while her family is at home. "My kids and my family are more important, obviously, but they feel like an equal part of me," she adds. "I would not be complete if I couldn't make movies. I just wouldn't." 

Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about career & family

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer shares that she had postpartum depression after the birth of her second child.

"I felt like a tiger was chasing me every day. I had so much anxiety," she continues. "I had nonstop intrusive thoughts that I was at the whim of. They controlled me." 

To fix this, Jennifer shares, she opted for therapy and medication. "I was already in therapy, but I got on a drug called Zurzuvae and I took it for two weeks and it really helped," the star notes.

She adds, "So if anybody's having postpartum: Zurzuvae. I'm not paid by them, but they could maybe throw me something."

It is worth noting that the Hunger Games star's second child was born in March 2025.

