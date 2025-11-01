King Charles' draws clear line between 'family loyalty' and 'accountability'

King Charles' message about 'accountability' to strengthen his standing with public

King Charles has sent out a definitive message by stripping his brother Andrew of his royal titles, per an expert.

Bukingham Palace announced via a statement on October 30 that the King had "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." Now, he’ll be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Advertisement

The statement also revealed that the dad-of-two will be moving out of the Royal Lodge, where he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had been living since 2008.

Andrew will now move to a private property on the King’s Sandringham estate. Ferguson will make her own living arrangements.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede thinks this was a clear message that signified te seperation of family loyalty and duty to the public.

He told the Daily Express, "By formally removing Prince Andrew’s titles, King Charles is drawing a clear line between the monarchy’s duty to the public and private family loyalty."

"This sends a strong message that accountability applies even within the Royal Family, something that will likely strengthen his (the King’s) standing with the public," he continued.

"It is something that the general public want and for the monarchy to stay strong this was what was necessary."