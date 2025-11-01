 
Geo News

King Charles' draws clear line between 'family loyalty' and 'accountability'

King Charles's move is likely to strengthen his standing with the public

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 01, 2025

King Charles' message about 'accountability' to strengthen his standing with public

King Charles has sent out a definitive message by stripping his brother Andrew of his royal titles, per an expert.

Bukingham Palace announced via a statement on October 30 that the King had "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." Now, he’ll be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Advertisement

The statement also revealed that the dad-of-two will be moving out of the Royal Lodge, where he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had been living since 2008.

Andrew will now move to a private property on the King’s Sandringham estate. Ferguson will make her own living arrangements.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede thinks this was a clear message that signified te seperation of family loyalty and duty to the public.

He told the Daily Express, "By formally removing Prince Andrew’s titles, King Charles is drawing a clear line between the monarchy’s duty to the public and private family loyalty."

"This sends a strong message that accountability applies even within the Royal Family, something that will likely strengthen his (the King’s) standing with the public," he continued.

"It is something that the general public want and for the monarchy to stay strong this was what was necessary."

Advertisement
Andrew resorts to using his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Andrew resorts to using his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
Andrew turns to Harry for ‘revenge' against Prince William
Andrew turns to Harry for ‘revenge' against Prince William
Andrew sees Prince William turn ‘power crazed': ‘Should go down a peg or three'
Andrew sees Prince William turn ‘power crazed': ‘Should go down a peg or three'
Andrew's predicament turns dangerous: ‘He's worse off than Harry'
Andrew's predicament turns dangerous: ‘He's worse off than Harry'
Prince Harry panics as Andrew's circumstance risks repeating in the US
Prince Harry panics as Andrew's circumstance risks repeating in the US
Why Andrew lost title of 'prince' after Virginia Giuffre's memoir?
Why Andrew lost title of 'prince' after Virginia Giuffre's memoir?
Earthshot Prize Awards give a 2021 throwback with Shawn Mendes
Earthshot Prize Awards give a 2021 throwback with Shawn Mendes
Why King Charles decided to strip Prince Andrew's titles?
Why King Charles decided to strip Prince Andrew's titles?