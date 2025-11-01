Leslie Jones details embarrassing encounter with Pedro Pascal

Leslie Jones recalls hilarious encounter with Pedro Pascal

Leslie Jones took embarrassingly long to learn Pedro Pascal's name.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member returned for the big SNL50 anniversary special in February, where she met Pedro, whose name she couldn’t remember.

"And Pedro, is it Pedro?" she asked on Vulture's Good One podcast, still finding it hard to remember the Last of Us star’s name.

She continued, "Let me tell you, [I] called him Pablo until he told me his name is Pedro. So, I was like, 'Pablo, Pablo.' And he was like, 'Pedro.' And I was like, 'Pablo.' He's like, 'Pedro.' And I was like, 'Who the f— is Pedro?' And he was like, 'That's my name.'"

"I was like, 'Oh, okay. I'll call you Pedro. Even though Pablo's better,'" she said with a laugh, before adding, "He's so cute, too."

Pedro joined the episode as one of the non-cast performers. He was featured in a Domingo: Vow Renewal sketch, featuring Marcello Hernández's recurring SNL character.

He and rapper Bad Bunny played Domingo’s hot brothers. Others in the sketch were Sabrina Carpenter, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Andy Samberg, Martin Short, and Molly Shannon.

The Game of Thrones star hilariously missed his cue to sing three times in the skit.

"I was the first record scratch of the night by missing my cues like three times in a row," the Gladiator II actor told EW in March. "I remember thinking, 'F---! I f---ed it up!"

"I was really, really upset with myself for missing the cues. I feel like there was a cognitive and auditory failure on my part where I was so nervous I really couldn't hear what was happening or what the cue was. I guess no matter what kind of singing and how bad or funny it's supposed to be, I have just sheer terror of having to sing in any kind of capacity," Pedro Pascal added.