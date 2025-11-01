Karachi man moves SHC against excessive e-ticket fines for traffic violations

A representational image showing traffic police personnel interacting with motorists in Karachi on March 19, 2024. — Online

Newly imposed fines should be suspended: Petitioner.

Petition terms fines extremely high and unfair.

Sindh chief secretary, IG, DIG Traffic made respondents.



A Karachi resident has approached the Sindh High Court, challenging what he describes as excessive e-ticket fines for traffic violations in the city, pleading that authorities are imposing higher fines in Karachi compared to Lahore.

Petitioner Johar Abbas asserted that the fines imposed for violation of traffic rules were extremely high and unfair.

Comparing charges in Karachi and Lahore, he added that in Lahore Rs200 were being charged for the same violation on which Sindh government imposed Rs5,000.

Sindh Chief Secretary , Sindh IG, DIG Traffic, Director General Excise and Taxation, and Director General Nadra were made respondents in the plea.

According to the petition, the parties should be directed to ensure that the authorities satisfy the court that these fines are fair.

The petition has requested that the fines imposed be suspended immediately.

The Sindh government has implemented a revised traffic fine and demerit point system across the province under Section 121-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

According to Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the new schedule introduces heavier penalties for violations such as overspeeding, signal breaking, wrong-way driving, and operating vehicles without a licence.

He said overspeeding fines now stand at Rs5,000 for motorcycles, Rs15,000 for cars, and Rs20,000 for heavy transport vehicles, while driving without a licence could cost offenders up to Rs50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will incur a Rs25,000 fine and eight points.

“Our goal is not to collect fines but to save lives,” Memon said, stressing that traffic violations like overspeeding and one-wheeling are life-threatening acts that will be dealt with strictly.