Kenny Chesney drops bombshell about Taylor Swift: 'She really wanted it'

Kenny Chesney says he knew Taylor Swift was 'really talented'

Kenny Chesney had recognized Taylor Swift’s talent even when she was in her teenage years.

For those unaware, the 57-year-old American singer and the 35-year-old pop sensation share a long-standing professional relationship. In 2007, she was supposed to perform as Chesney’s opening act in his Flip-Flop Summer Tour.

In his upcoming book, Heart Life Music, the How Forever Feels hitmaker opened up about his Flip-Flop Summer Tour, in which Swift was expected to join him as his opener but after one of the beer companies sponsored the tour, he had to drop her from the concerts because she was still underage.

However, Chesney supported the 14-time Grammy winner by cutting a cheque at that time.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine to promote his forthcoming book, Heart Life Music, he said, "With Taylor, I mean, she had the eye of the tiger even as a teenager. And I recognized that early on. You can't look into a crystal ball predict and see what happened to her, but I could tell that she was really talented and really wanted it.”

"And even at a young age, she was a really good songwriter. So I knew something special was going to happen there,” Chesney, the Coach crooner, added.

It is pertinent to mention that Heart Life Music is scheduled to hit shelves on November 4, 2025.