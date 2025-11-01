 
Kiera Knightley reveals what she does for her dyslexia

Kiera Knightley shares what she does to keep going in the entertainment world with dyslexia

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

November 01, 2025

Kiera Knightley has revealed how she manages her career in the acting world with dyslexia.

On Friday, October 31, the 40-year-old American actress showed up on The Graham Norton Show, where she shared that she did all the drawings in her recently published children’s book, I Love You Just the Same.

Knightley told the host that most of the times she finds herself involved in a creative activity when she listens to recordings of her scripts because drawing makes memorization of lines easier.

She said, "I draw a lot, anyway. I am dyslexic, so I find learning lines quite difficult.”

For those unaware, as per the Cleveland Clinic, dyslexia, also known as word blindness, is a learning disorder that “disrupts how your brain processes written language. People with dyslexia have trouble with reading and related skills.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to unveil that she puts the recording of her lines on repeat when she does artwork.

"When I'm listening to them, I'm drawing the whole time. I think they have to be quite detailed, otherwise the lines don't go in my head. Normally, and I don't know why, but I'm drawing pictures of old men with wrinkles,” Knightley explained.

"Hello," Norton joked, to which she responded, "I'll do one of you."

"Sounds like you've done it already," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiera Knightley was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of six. 

