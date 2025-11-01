Greg Gutfeld considers Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'prime opportunity for him'

Greg Gutfeld brags about his greatness during changing landscape of late-night TV

Greg Gutfeld is reportedly trying to gain advantage from the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

For those unaware, ABC, a broadcast network owned by The Walt Disney Company, banned Jimmy's show Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a week after he made controversial comments on the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

When the ban was lifted from the show, many ABC stations refused to air it at first but they later gave it a green light.

Greg, the host of Fox News’ Gutfeld, is closely observing the situation and planning to make profit from the rapidly changing landscape of late-night shows.

The insider told the outlet, "Greg's been riding the rightward shift in the nation's political leanings to his advantage. He also knows that the traditional late-night shows are dying, with ratings declining for all of his competitors."

"The way he sees it, his politics make him the flavor of the moment – and he intends to use that to line his pockets,” the source added.

During the whole situation, Greg supported ABC’s decision of Jimmy's suspension by saying, "I hate to tell you, buddy, but the guy who shot and killed Charlie Kirk was more likely a fan of yours."

Notably, the 61-year-old American television host’s comment has made the fight between the two even worse.

The insider stated, "Greg being Greg, he's all about using this situation to his advantage. He really thinks Kimmel's comedown is a prime opportunity for him!"

"He's bragging about how great he is compared to the other hosts. He really believes his own hype. He's walking around feeling very smug and important and looking to cash in,” the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to Gutfeld, the Red Eye alum also co-hosts Jesse Watters and The Five with Dana Perino.

"Maybe he'll even add another show to his impressive résumé. There's nothing he can't do, in his mind at least,” the insider said.