Sarah Ferguson knows she is ‘still a big name' despite Andrew lows

By
Eleen Bukhari
November 02, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is determined on starting a new life after exiting the Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of Sussex is set to leave her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for good he is sent in exile to Sandringham.

A source close to Fergie tells The Sun: “Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole.

“She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings but always found a way to make ends meet.

“Calls from brands may go unanswered right now but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name.”

Meanwhile, Fergie is waiting to “let the dust settle” before moving on.

