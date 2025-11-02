Prince Andrew's horrible 40's dished out by expert

Prince Andrew’s midlife crisis has been laid bare by a Royal expert.

The atrocious life of the Duke of York has been revealed in a bombshell confession by Andrew Lownie, noting that the brother of King Charles was involved in gruesome activities

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Deep Divepodcast, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York —

“In 2001, Andrew is 41, he’s having his midlife crisis and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women,” Lownie said to the Daily Mail. “He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips. He always puts in two weeks of ‘private time.’ So, we pay for his holiday, and then he goes off and does things.”

“Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days,” Lownie alleged.

He added that the claims have been confirmed by multiple sources including a Reuters correspondent and a member of the Thai royal family.

“This was all enabled by diplomats and others,” says the expert.