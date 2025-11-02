Glen Powell on upcoming milestone in his career

Glen Powell reflects on a long-held ambition

Glen Powell is excited to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut later this month.

In a recent interview, the actor, 37, reflected on the SNL as a lifelong dream. “There’s nothing higher on my bucket list than SNL, truly. I’ve grown up watching the show,” he told Extra.

Advertisement

“My family watched all those box sets of every single great performer that’s been on. It meant so much to my parents, and now I get to bring a bunch of my friends to the show… I’m just ready to have some fun.”

Powell also recently opened up about a past Hollywood encounter with a celebrity who was on the verge of being “cancelled.”

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, he recalled attending a party with cameras and press, where the star approached him. “I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices,” Powell explained.

While he was happy to chat, he declined a photo. “When they wanted to take a picture with me, I realised very quickly... I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is a good idea.’”