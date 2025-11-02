Sarah Ferguson looses everything after Andrew's plight: report

Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with Andrew to become her downfall?

Sarah Ferguson is seemingly rolling with the punches now that its been claimed that its her loyalty to Andrew from the past that completely cost her everything.

The comment and allegation has been made on Channel 5’s show Vanessa by Fergie’s friend Lizzie Cundy.

The chat highlighted just how bad things have gone for the former Duchess of York, who lost her titles alongside her husband, ever since her apology email to “supreme friend” Jeffrey Epstein was leaked.

Not only did it overshadow her work, but led to her being booted from several charities.

Now her friend believes it all stems from Andrew because “I’m afraid Sarah's biggest mistake was her loyalty to Andrew, because that mud has stuck on her.”

Furthermore the pal also noted, “sadly because of her lack of judgement and her underlying loyalty to Andrew, it's really cost her. She can’t be linked with Andrew unfortunately.”

For those unversed, Fergie is also said to have started house hunting, now that Andrew will be housed in one of King Charles’ private estates Sandringham estate instead of Frogmore Cottage, amid other possibilities that were floated around.

In light of that, she is currently house hunting for her own living arrangements.

For those unversed with why she has chosen to go this route instead of choosing to cohabitate with her ex-husband once more, the answer has been come from Ms Cundy, and she claims, “she doesn't want to live with Andrew. “Now she (Sarah) wants to draw the line and hopefully move on from this.”

Before signing off from that chat the pal also admitted that there I a lot of remorse on Fergie’s end and was quoted saying, “I think she’s (Sarah) had a rough ride with it, I’m not saying get the violins out, but it has been tough for her. She’s made the most huge silly mistakes…and no one knows that more than Sarah Ferguson today.”