Islamabad man who assaulted traffic policemen arrested

A man assaults traffic police personnel in Islamabad on November 1, 2025. — Screengrab X@itxAhmad7744

Incident occurred Saturday night in I-8 Markaz, police confirm.

Suspect attacked on-duty personnel, causing chaos and panic.

Video shows suspect fleeing in car as bystanders filmed scene.

A man who assaulted traffic policemen and created chaos in Islamabad has been arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

According to the capital police, the incident took place Saturday night in I-8 Markaz, where the suspect engaged in violent behaviour and attacked on-duty traffic personnel, causing panic among nearby citizens and disrupting traffic flow in the busy commercial area.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the suspect arguing, abusing, and misbehaving with the traffic police personnel.

In the video, the man can also be seen fleeing the scene in his car after the altercation, as bystanders recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones.

The viral clip quickly drew public criticism and calls for strict action against the accused.

The police said that the man was arrested and locked up in I-9 Police Station. His vehicle was also impounded while further investigation is underway, the police added.

In a similar incident last year in Karachi, the city police had arrested two suspects allegedly involved in assaulting police officers during a confrontation in the Korangi district. The case was registered for the assault on law enforcement personnel.