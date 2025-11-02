Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive THIS advice about William, 'men in suits'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a sweet advice regarding Prince William following Andrew’s title removal.

The advice has come from Grant Harrold, King Charles former butler.

The former aide shared the possibility of Meghan and Harry’s royal return - and what it would take to even make the process happen.

The Daily Express quoted Harrold as saying, "It’s extremely unlikely, but you never know. I don’t think it’s what the Royal Family would want, and I don’t think Meghan and Harry would give up their new lives in the US.

"I can’t see the King allowing them to pick up official duties while living outside the Commonwealth. The late Queen was very clear that there was no half-in, half-out option — and the King will respect and continue her views..."

However, Harrold advised the California-based royal couple that Meghan and Harry should be prepared for various "extensive meetings" if they did decide to return, with the talks not only involving the King and Prince William."

King Charles former butler said: "But if it did ever become a discussion that was on the table, it would be a long process. There would be extensive meetings.

"It wouldn’t just be down to the King and Prince William — it would be the ‘men in suits’ as well. It’s the household. It’s them who run the diaries, the events, the day-to-day workings.

"There would be so much to discuss. They’ll be wondering if it’s safe to let them back in in terms of reputation. There would be a whole, long process."