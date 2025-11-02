JI chief vows to free Karachi from 'corruption, land-grabbing system'

JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addresses a ceremony in this undated image. — X/JIPOfficial

JI chief slams Sindh govt over Karachi’s poor infrastructure.

Sindh govt spox says Karachi progressing under PPP leadership.

Calls JI chief Hafiz Naeem’s remarks propaganda, lies.



Lashing out at the Sindh government for the city’s deteriorating infrastructure, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has vowed to free Karachi from "land grabbing and the corrupt system."

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday, Naeem said that despite the challenges, JI’s elected representatives were working beyond their capacity to serve the people.

Advertisement

"Karachi's roads are not even built, yet citizens are receiving e-challans worth thousands,” he said and added: “We will liberate this city from the system of loot and land-grabbing.”

The JI chief said development work had resumed in nine towns, and even projects initiated by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had to be overseen by JI representatives due to “poor governance”.

“There is no proper transport system, roads are broken, and the Red Line BRT project has ruined University Road. Even the Orange Line doesn’t cover all of Orangi,” he lambasted

Hafiz Naeem accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of manipulating local body elections through favourable delimitations and rigging. “[The] PPP made its mayor through rigged elections. To this day, powers have not been transferred to the towns as promised,” the JI chief claimed.

He criticised the Solid Waste Management Board, saying garbage collection remained inefficient despite the funds collected from citizens. “People pay for garbage removal from their homes, yet the city remains unclean,” Naeem added.

The JI chief also pointed to Karachi’s delayed mega-projects, blaming the Sindh government for 15 years of neglect. “From sewerage systems to employment, PPP has done nothing for Karachi.”

Concluding his speech, Hafiz Naeem warned the government to end corruption and political interference.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed, responding to JI chief’s speech, accused him of spreading “propaganda and lies.”

She said JI’s town chairmen had failed in their duties, adding that Karachi was progressing under PPP leadership and that Hafiz Naeem was “obsessed” with Mayor Murtaza Wahab.