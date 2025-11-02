 
Geo News

Glen Powell recalls 'embarrassing' stunt in 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell reflects on a stunt he performed in 'The Running Man', which became a story of its own

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 02, 2025

Glen Powell gets honest about shocking moment during work
Glen Powell gets honest about shocking moment during work

While shooting a stunt in The Running Man, Glen Powell recalls he had an embarrassing moment. 

He shares this during his appearance on Spilling the E-Tea, a show on Entertainment Tonight.

The moment he remembers was a wardrobe malfunction. In a nearly naked form, the star recounts wearing only a towel and what he described as a "marble sack" to cover his modesty while doing the stunt.

In the scene, he had to descend with a rope down the side of a building. "So I'm wearing a pouch under, and then I'm wearing a towel around it," he shares. 

But when performing the stunt, the Top Gun actor says, he forgot a tiny but important thing. "But then you're rappelling down a building. And, you know, when you're going down the building and you see a window, you don't realize there's people in there, like, lighting and doing electric."

Josh Brolin, his co-star in the movie and also present in the interview, cheekily recalls that the film's crew, on the other hand, was "watching [him] come down frontally."

Glen, meanwhile, also adds that he "found the scene very, very funny, and something that I've never seen in a movie before," but admitted that he "regretted agreeing to film it."

He explains, "Because I agreed to that scene in the summertime, and we shot that scene in February in Bulgaria on a rooftop."

"So being in a towel in front of a crew is one thing, but being in a towel in February in frigid Bulgaria, it's a sight," Glen notes.

The Running Man opens in theaters on Nov 7.

