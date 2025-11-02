Imogen Poots gets brutlaly honest about film industry

Imogen Poots gives brutal verdict about film industry

Imogen Poots is sharing her straightforward take on attitude problems and what she thinks of the film industry.

In a new interview with The Independent, Poots revealed that a director once told her on a full set that she had an “attitude problem”.

Advertisement

In retrospect, the All of You star thinks he was somewhat right, as her tolerance for "bulls*** has always been pretty primed."

"I thought [his] idea was silly," the Hedda star revealed. "But he said that to me in front of a whole crowd of people, which was lame. He was a nice man, but we weren’t creatively right for one another at all, and it’s funny in hindsight how me not feeling comfortable or not understanding something warranted that comment. He was treating me like a kid. But at this point, I see it as a compliment. Yay for attitude problems."

"People have often assumed I’m not aware of the trickery, but I’ve got big eyes. I see all the stuff," the 28 Weeks Later star remarked.

Elsewhere, she gave a brutally honest review of the film industry, saying, "This is an industry of absolute Looney Tunes parading as if they’re normal. And then these people make movies about the real world and the human experience. Anyway…"

Imogen Poots' new film Hedda will be in select theaters in the United States on October 22, before streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.