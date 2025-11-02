David Harbour breaks silence amid 'Stranger Things' allegations

'Traps of youth': David Harbour on early 'Stranger Things' fame

Millie Bowen Brown accused David Harbour, her on-screen father figure in Stranger Things, of "bullying and harassment" on set.



The star has yet to directly address the accusation, but, in his latest interview, he opens up about his time on the show.

Notably, the interviewer's question seems to have somewhat touched upon the allegations his co-star levelled.

"Stranger Things premiered when you were 41. Is it easier not to become a jerk when fame comes a little later in life?' the host asks.

David, in a candid manner, replies, "For me it certainly is. I think the traps of youth are so bound up with the idea of self-importance, the traps of fame are so bound up with self-importance."

He continues, "The great thing about getting famous when you're older is that you know you're going to die, so who cares?[Laughs]."

"You get to enjoy it more, I think, instead of try to preserve it or control it or hang on to it. You take it so seriously, it defines you and you have to chase it," the star adds.

[Whereas] it's just like, Oh, this is a nice little treat. We'll just ride it and see what it has to offer, but not get lost in its wilds of self-importance," he notes.

David's remarks were made during his interview with Esquire, which came in the wake of the album, West End Girl, that his estranged wife, Lily Allen, had released.

In it, there have been songs whose lyrics fans believe hinted that the actor cheated on her.

Meanwhile, the pair tied the knot in 2020, but reports earlier this year said they had drifted apart due to differences.