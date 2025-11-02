Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address followers in key message

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge masses to donate to key cause

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent a thoughtful message to the masses, urging them to donate to charities helping the victims of Hurricane Melissa.

The hurricane hit Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and the Bahamas at speeds of 185mph and caused major destruction. Hospitals, schools, and homes were hit hard, and 30 people lost their lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have addressed the masses via a statement through theri Archewell Foundation.

They wrote, "We’ve been so moved, once again, by the work of World Central Kitchen, whose teams showed up immediately to serve hot meals to thousands of families, and they’re far from alone."

"Aid workers, first responders, volunteers from organizations large and small – they’ve all dropped everything to help. Their commitment is extraordinary," the statement continued.

"These communities need our support now. We’ve donated, and ask you to give whatever support you can, large or small, because every little helps," they added, urging their followers to donate to help out those affected by the hurricane.

"Whether you can give financially, donate supplies through NYC drop-off sites, or simply share these resources – it all matters," the statement concluded.